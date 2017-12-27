A New Brunswick fire chief is warning drivers to be cautious while travelling in wintry conditions after a seven-car pileup sent one person to hospital with injuries on Boxing Day.

On Tuesday, the Nashwaak Valley Fire Department responded to the car pileup in the Durham Bridge area on Route 8, north of Fredericton.

"It was very windy and whiteout conditions occurred and cars got caught into it," said Stephen Bliss, fire chief with the Nashwaak Valley Fire Department. "[The wind] was pushing snow onto the road."

Bliss said there were at least 12 people involved in the pileup that happened around 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, with some suffering minor injuries.

Most of the cars were travelling in the southbound lane, he said.

"People have to learn to slow down and drive for the conditions … I think it caught people by surprise," he said. "That's been preached for years but people still don't listen."

Responding to an MVC near the Durham Bridge exit, Route 8. — @NashwaakFire

The fire chief said the road was blocked for about an hour as emergency crews cleared the scene.

"Cars were all over the place," he said.

Bliss said he doesn't know the condition of the individual who was sent to hospital.

Emergency crews were also on scene, including 12 firefighters from the Nashwaak Valley Fire Department.