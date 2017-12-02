Fredericton residents could see some major projects underway in their city over the next year if city council approves its budget on Dec. 11.

Included in the 2018 draft capital budget, which was approved at a council in-committee meeting Friday night, are millions for the first phase of renovations to Officer's Square and a new skate park.

About $2 million is earmarked for improvements to the Garrison District in the city's downtown, which will involve the beginning of a "complete redevelopment" of Officer's Square, said Coun. Dan Keenan, the vice-chair of the city's finance and administration committee.

City wants to move forward with Garrison District plan

The redevelopment will include the addition of a skating oval, stage, and more public seating, "which is really exciting," Keenan explained, "because it's the focal point of our city. It's our gathering point."

These renovations are part of a multi-year project to improve the area for residents, Keenan said. According to the city's five-year capital plan, it will invest another $3 million on the Garrison District redevelopment in 2019.

The city is also planning on applying to other levels of government for funds to complete the project, Keenan said.

On top of that, council is setting aside $300,000 for upgrades to Carleton Street to complete electrical work to allow for a night market to open next summer.

Money available for all-wheel plaza

And, to attract fans of kick-flips and 50-50 grinds, money has been set aside for a $1.4 million all-wheel plaza. It's a place where people will be able to use skateboards, bikes, roller blades, or scooters.

The project has been on council's radar for a while, Keenan said. "We're really excited to see that finally come to fruition."

A site for the plaza hasn't been finalized but it will likely be located downtown.

If the budget is approved, the city will also purchase four more accessible transit buses, at a total cost of $1 million, $900,000 will be set aside for repairs to the Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge, and $500,000 for refurbishing the Fredericton Regional Museum Building.

"It's a focal point of Officer's Square, so we're going to go in and do the repairs to get it ready for next several decades," Keenan said of the museum.

Balanced books for 2018

Council will table a balanced operating budget on Dec. 11.

But staying in the black this year could have been a difficult feat if it were not for a $3.5 million surplus on the books at the end of 2016.

City staff also found $600,000 in savings through implementing efficiencies in different departments, including finding savings in energy, some staffing changes in the city's roads department, and a retirement vacancy that wasn't replaced.

Keenan said this will have no impact to service levels for residents.

He also said this year's operating budget includes no cuts to police or fire services.