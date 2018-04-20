Fredericton considers paying buskers to perform downtown

A busker pilot program got approval for a second year Thursday during a meeting of the city's development committee.

The program saw 19 acts sign up for busking permits last year, and Coun. Dan Keenan wants the program to look at incentives that could bring more acts into the downtown.

"It would be good if we can have them there more," Keenan said. "I think the more we can activate the downtown and animate it the better.

"If we can find someway to incent them to do that, I think that would be a real benefit."

Not costly

Keenan said he saw some buskers do well, but they don't always make enough for it to be worth their time.

"I don't think you'd have to provide a real large incentive for the buskers to come down," said Keenan.



"I'm not sure what the amount would be, but just enough to make it worth their while to come down and set up their instruments and say, 'OK, we'll provide this and in return you'll play for a couple of hours.'"

That suggestion will go to a committee made up of city staff and members of Downtown Fredericton Inc. to be considered.

Janice Legace is a member of the committee and a researcher for growth and community services for the city.

She said the committee considered incentives during the inception of the project but has yet to figure out if that's the best route to go.

"It's very possible that we might need to incent people with a stipend of sorts, and there is no budget for that now," said Legace.

"Going forward, if we can find out a little bit more, if that's what makes the difference, we'll move forward on that."

Second year for pilot

In 2017, the initial pilot project was approved mid way through the summer. It requires buskers to sign up for a permit with the City of Fredericton.

The 19 acts who did sign up included musicians, jugglers, painters, and even a hula-hooper. Legace said most of the acts were local.

Janice Legace gave a presentation on a busker pilot project to the city's development committee on Thursday. (Philip Drost/CBC) This year, Legace said dealing with permits will start earlier.

"The big thing is that we really need to get ahead of the season. It's good to have all the permits in place before the season begins."

The season starts May 21 and runs until the end of the year.

"There's all sorts of room to grow," Legace said. "There are a lot of talented people out there. We have to find them."