Fredericton police have identified a suspect in a bank robbery Thursday and issued a Canada-wide warrant.

Police said they are looking for 37-year-old Jeffrey George Steph Gorsline, who is also wanted for a parole violation in Nova Scotia.

He is suspected of robbing a TD Canada Trust.

Gorsline may be heading toward Quebe, driving a brown 2013 Hyundai Elantra with Nova Scotia licence plate GDE -437, police said.

They said he's considered violent, and anyone who sees his car or who has information on his whereabouts should not approach him.

No one was injured in the robbery and an undisclosed amount of money was taken.