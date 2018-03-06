Fredericton taking another look at downtown spot for all-wheel sports plaza

Skateboarders and bikers may get their wish of having an all-wheel sport plaza in downtown Fredericton — they just might have to wait a bit longer for it.

City council received a report on the public consultations about the plaza at its council-in-committee meeting on Monday night and agreed with a staff recommendation to re-assess a plan to build the plaza on the north side.

"We're really excited," said Rodney Mann, a local skateboarder and spokesperson for Skateboard Fredericton Inc.

"It's just really, really vindicating to be here tonight and hear we're going to be partners in the process."

Location was top priority

In a survey at the public consultation meeting on Feb. 22, 103 of 108 people indicated they preferred to have the plaza downtown. When asked what was important, 90 people ranked location of the plaza over size and time of completion.

As there is currently no set location for the park, it take longer to build, but Mann said waiting a bit longer for a park done right isn't a problem for most potential users.

"So long as it's coming we're pretty happy and if it happens in 2019 at least we did it right and we're going to have a park to be proud of moving forward," he said.

Proposed location comes full circle

Originally, the plan was to have the sports plaza downtown, next to the Small Craft Aquatic Centre, but that plan was derailed because of an underground pipe that supplies fresh water to the north side.

The city then shifted gears and said it could go next to Willie O'Ree Place on the north side. Potential users were unhappy with that idea, saying it would mean much less use.

"We've heard from the user group and they want the right site, and that site's got to be downtown," said Fredericton Coun. Steven Hicks.

"We want to make sure that we build a facility that's going to serve the public for the next 25 to 30 years."

The park is designed to be 25,000 square feet and cost the city $1.4 million. Hicks said there is no deadline for staff to find a location for the plaza.