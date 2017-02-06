Fred Boone has been a fixture in Fredericton's culinary scene for the better part of four decades.

He started cooking at the Ramada in Fredericton for 36 years and on Sunday, his 70th birthday, past and present employees of the hotel came out to wish him a happy birthday and congratulate him on his long career.

Fred Boone has cooked for some big names — singers Dolly Parton and Jeanne Pruett as well as professional wrestler Randy "Macho Man" Savage.

"They're just regular people, same us, really," he said of the experience.

That experience began at Keddy's Motel, where he worked with his sister. Then he moved to Howard Johnson's in 1980, which has since become the Ramada. But for Boone, it's remained something of a family affair.

He estimates he's probably seen 500 or 600 staff come and go since he started. But there are many, like Fred, who stay for a long time.

Annie Flinn worked in the kitchen with Boone for 24 years.

"Fred was always a good friend, he was always there when you needed him." she said.

And people who work with him now say the same.

"When I showed up, he's got employees that have been here for 15, 17 years, and they think the world of him," said Ronnie Bastarache, who's worked in the kitchen with Boone for more than a year.

"He's a father, he's a granddad to some of us."

Jayne Glenn, who worked in sales and marketing at the Ramada for about seven years, remembers the family atmosphere.

"I always was amazed that the ladies who did housekeeping and Fred and his staff in the kitchen and the ladies in administration, loved this hotel and loved their job but you see, I think they're a family," said Glenn.

It's the reason Boone gives for staying as long as he has.

"This is my family now, pretty well," he said.

And he has no intention of retiring anytime soon.

"You really don't want to leave your family, do you?" he said.