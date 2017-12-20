Five men have been arrested in connection with a joint-forces fraud scam investigation in New Brunswick and Quebec.

On Tuesday, the Northeast District RCMP executed search warrants at six locations in the Caraquet area as part of the investigation.

The men were arrested after police recovered "a large number" of food products, appliances, building supplies, construction materials and tools during the searches, said Staff Sgt. Paul Albert.

Albert told CBC News he doesn't know the nature of the scam or the role of the particular products.

The investigation into the frauds in New Brunswick and Quebec started in October, and has been led by the Northeast District RCMP crime reduction unit.

It has also involved the Bathurst Police Force, BNPP Regional Police Force, which covers Beresford, Nigadoo, Petit-Rocher and Pointe-Verte in northern New Brunswick, and the Sureté du Quebec.

A 30-year-old man from Bertrand and a 38-year-old man from Petit-Paquetville are scheduled to appear in Tracadie provincial court on Wednesday to face fraud-related charges, RCMP said.

Three other men, ages 42, 46 and 50, were released on conditions and expected to appear in court at a later date.