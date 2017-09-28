Two people from Alberta have been charged and remanded into custody in Saint John in connection with alleged fraudulent use of credit cards in several New Brunswick communities, say RCMP.

A man from New Brunswick is also facing charges in connection with the investigation that was prompted by "several complaints" in Saint John, Grand Bay-Westfield, Oromocto and Sussex, according to a statement from Sgt. Jim MacPherson of the Sussex detachment.

A 29-year-old woman and 39-year-old man from Edmonton appeared in Saint John provincial court on Wednesday and were both charged with fraud and obstructing a police officer, said MacPherson.

The man was additionally charged with possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana and fleeing police, he said.

Both accused are scheduled to return to court on Oct. 2.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old New Brunswick man who was also arrested by Sussex RCMP has been released from custody on a promise to appear in court at a later date, said MacPherson.