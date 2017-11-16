The Law Society of New Brunswick has issued a fraud alert after at least two Moncton-area lawyers were hoodwinked by "authentic-looking" forged certified cheques.

"You have a responsibility to guard against becoming the tool or dupe of [an] unscrupulous client," the law society advises its members in the alert issued on Thursday afternoon.

"Lawyers must be alert to and avoid unwittingly becoming involved with a client engaged in illegal activity."

In the two cases in question, the lawyers were both retained in person by someone purchasing residential property in the area, and the fraudster created certified cheques, payable to the lawyers in trust, as contribution to the purchases.

"The scam is complete if the cheque is accepted by the lawyer, only to be discovered as forged after closing," according to the advisory.

"Vigilance is required, because the means for criminal activities may be transactions for which the lawyers commonly provide services."

Relying on the telephone number on a cheque may not expose the scam. "It is prudent to contact the financial institution on which the cheque is drawn, to determine the legitimacy of the cheque," it states.

The law society recommends that lawyers opening a new client file refer to its code of professional conduct and rules on client identification.

Any lawyers who experience a similar fraud attempt, or a variation, are asked to contact the law society.