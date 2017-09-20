Family, friends, police officers and first responders paid their respects Wednesday to Frank Deschênes, described by the highest-ranking person on the force as the "consummate Mountie."

"One thing is certain, Frank did not die in vain," Daniel Dubeau, the acting commissioner of the RCMP, said at the funeral in Moncton for Deschênes, 35, who died trying to help stranded motorists near Memramcook.

Deschênes "absolutely loved his job, and it showed every time he put on his uniform," friend Sgt. Dave Connors said in the eulogy.

"[He always] wanted to be the one to help people that need help."

The red serge of the RCMP uniform dominated the procession to St. Bernard's Catholic Church and the inside of the church.

