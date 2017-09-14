New Brunswick RCMP are seeking the public's assistance with their investigation into the death of a Nova Scotia Mountie who was killed Tuesday on the Trans-Canada Highway when he pulled over to help change a flat tire on an SUV near Memramcook.

Const. Francis Deschênes, a 35-year-old northern New Brunswick native, died at the scene of the crash, which happened shortly after 6 p.m. AT.

The preliminary investigation indicates a utility van collided with his marked police car and the SUV in the eastbound lanes at the 480-kilometre mark in eastern New Brunswick, RCMP have said.

Investigators would now like to speak to any motorists who witnessed a dark blue Dodge TK 2008 cargo van with Pennsylvania licence plate ZBN 8883 travelling east on Highway 2, between Moncton and Memramcook between 5:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said in a statement on Thursday.

No charges yet

RCMP are asking anyone with information about this van to call the Sackville detachment at 506-364-5023. (RCMP)

The man driving the cargo van, who was treated in hospital and then taken into custody, has since been released on conditions imposed by the court, said Rogers-Marsh.

"At this point no charges have been laid."

The two people from the SUV were taken to the hospital and later released.

Anyone with any information about the collision is asked to contact the Sackville detachment at 506-364-5023.

Rogers-Marsh said flags on all RCMP buildings and establishments across the country will be flown at half-mast until sunset on the day of Deschênes's funeral, the details of which have not yet been released.

Members of the public can also pay their respects to the 12-year veteran of the national force who was based in Amherst by signing books of condolence that have been set up at several locations across the province, she said.

The books will be available at these locations during normal business hours up to and including the day of the funeral:

RCMP New Brunswick headquarters, 1445 Regent St., Fredericton.

Codiac Regional RCMP, 520 Main St., Moncton.

Bathurst detachment, 900 Vanier Blvd., Bathurst.

Oromocto detachment, 4 Doyle Dr., Oromocto.

Sackville detachment, 31 Main St., Sackville.

The books will then be presented to Deschênes's family, said Rogers-Marsh.

People can also email their messages of condolence to RCMP.Condolences-Condoleances.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.