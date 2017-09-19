The funeral for RCMP Const. Francis (Frank) Deschênes, 35, who was killed last week in a roadside crash, will be held in Moncton on Wednesday and will include a processional in advance of the service at St. Bernard's Catholic Church on Botsford Street.

Nova Scotia RCMP are inviting members of the public to join the family of Deschênes and the law enforcement community as they, "celebrate his service and mourn his death."

Deschênes, who is from Amherst, N.S., died Sept. 12 after stopping in his cruiser to help a motorist change a flat tire at the side of the Trans-Canada Highway near Memramcook.

The crash is still under investigation by the New Brunswick RCMP.

The RCMP Regimental Funeral will include a procession of RCMP, police, military and emergency responders.

"The public is encouraged to gather along the parade route to show their support for Const. Deschenes' family," said the news release from the Nova Scotia RCMP.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. on Assomption Boulevard at the Hal Betts Sportsplex, turn left on Downing Street and cross Main Street onto Botsford Street.

Downtown street closures planned

The City of Moncton is advising the public of two street closures on Wednesday as a result of the procession and funeral service:

The eastbound lanes of Assomption Boulevard will be closed from Euston Street to Downing Street between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Botsford Street will be closed from Queen Street to Victoria Street between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Traffic along the following downtown streets will experience some delays during the funeral procession between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.:

Downing Street.

Botsford Street, from Main Street to Queen Street.

Queen Street, from Botsford Street to Church Street.

Alma Street, from Queen Street to Victoria Street.

Church Street, from Queen Street to Victoria Street.

RCMP 'humbled' by support

Members of the public will be able to view the funeral service at St. John's United Church at 75 Alma St. People are asked to arrive before 1:45 p.m.

The Nova Scotia RCMP says its members have appreciated the support they have received Deschênes's death last week.

"We have listened to and read messages of appreciation and words of shared grief from the public, law enforcement and emergency service provider partners from around the world," the news release said.

"We are humbled by such an outpouring of support."