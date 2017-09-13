Two more teens have been arrested for allegedly robbing a man on Fredericton's north side this week.

Police said the first two teens arrested in the case appeared in court on Tuesday and are expected to return Wednesday afternoon for a bail hearing.

Police found and arrested another two teens Tuesday afternoon for their alleged involvement in the robbery, said Heidi Cyr, spokesperson for the Fredericton Police Force.

They are in custody and will also appear in court Wednesday.

Sgt. Sean Clark said the four teens used a weapon to commit the crime but no one was injured.

The robbery happened in a parking lot around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Clark would not reveal the location of the parking lot or what type of weapon was used.

An undisclosed item was also taken.

Cyr said Wednesday morning the investigation is continuing.