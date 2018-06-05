The RCMP has ruled out foul play in the death of a 33-year-old man from Florida, who was found in a kayak in the Bay of Fundy on Friday morning.

The man, who has not been identified, was found near The Wolves, a group of islands between Blacks Harbour and Grand Manan.

The RCMP got a call on June 1 from someone who had found the body along with a kayak.

The body was brought to shore and turned over to police and the coroner at the Blacks Harbour wharf by staff from Cooke Aquaculture.