Foul play ruled out in deceased kayaker case in Bay of Fundy
The RCMP has ruled out foul play in the death of a 33-year-old man from Florida, who was found in a kayak in the Bay of Fundy on Friday morning.
The man, who has not been identified, was found near The Wolves, a group of islands between Blacks Harbour and Grand Manan.
The RCMP got a call on June 1 from someone who had found the body along with a kayak.
The body was brought to shore and turned over to police and the coroner at the Blacks Harbour wharf by staff from Cooke Aquaculture.