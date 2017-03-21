Three wooden statues on the Saint John waterfront, honouring people from its past as a fought-over French outpost, have become a safety hazard and will be removed.

"They're pretty much rotting from the inside and losing some limbs," said Michel Cote, executive director of ARCf de Saint-Jean, a voice for the local francophone community and now responsible for the statues. "They're over 20 years old."

The sculptures along Harbour Passage were commissioned in the 1990s by the now-defunct cultural group Festival de la Baie Française, according to Bernard Cormier, Saint John's cultural affairs officer.

Depicting Charles de La Tour, his heroic first wife, Françoise-Marie Jacquelin, and his rival Charles D'Aulnay, the statues are the work of New Brunswick chainsaw artist Albert Deveau.

Although the statues were given a 'facelift' several years ago, according to Michel Cote, executive director of ARCf de Saint-Jean, moisture has rotted the wood. (Julia Wright / CBC)

Part of the problem with the statues is the way they were originally installed, Cormier said.

"They were placed into the ground like a totem pole, with the wood going into the ground maybe four or five feet or more," he said. "Moisture has entered the wood from the bottom and spread upward.

"I don't think a lot of care went into the care, maintenance and placement of them."

The statues received a "facelift" several years ago, Cote said, "but the weather on the waterfront was a bit too much for them to handle."

The three figures stand on concrete bases, which will also have to be removed.

Key role in Acadian history

Charles La Tour was named lieutenant-general and governor of Acadia in 1631 and established the first European settlement in what is now Saint John with his wife, Françoise-Marie Jacquelin,

In 1645 Jacquelin, by that time Lady La Tour, famously assumed command of the garrison and led a battle to defend the fort against a rival governor, Charles D'Aulnay, during the Acadian Civil War.

There have been plans to develop Fort La Tour, a provincial historic site, since the 1970s, according to Beth Hatt, chair of the Fort La Tour Development Authority board of directors. (Julia Wright / CBC)

The Lioness of La Tour, as Françoise-Marie Jacquelin came to be called, is memorialised elsewhere in Saint John, on a mural installed in December on the Harbour Passage and in another Albert Deveau statue in Wolastoq Park.

"The statue was a little piece that showed that [these people] were here," Cote said. "We would like to have something bigger that will tell exactly what happened."

Hope for Fort La Tour development

Although the statues will be removed "as soon as possible," according to Cote, other plans for the site are in development.

Two new murals by Saint Andrews artist Geoff Slater and Susan Sacobie and Gina Brooks from St. Mary's First Nation that were installed in December tell the story of the area's aboriginal history and that of Françoise-Marie Jacquelin.

An effort has been underway since the 1970s to develop Fort La Tour — already a designated provincial tourist site — as a tourism attraction, with recreated buildings, walking trails and an interpretative centre.

A proposed development at Fort LaTour, pictured, would need financing from all three levels of government to go ahead.

"We're really hoping that the murals and the buzz will allow us to tell this beautiful story," said Beth Hatt, chair of the Fort La Tour Development Authority board of directors. "We're hoping to have shovels in the ground for Canada 150, but we need money from all levels of government.

"It is such a gem in the middle of the city and we really want to see some parts of the fort rebuilt."