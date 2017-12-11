A former deputy attorney general who stole more than $740,000 from clients has been officially disbarred by the Law Society of New Brunswick.

A three-member disciplinary panel decided earlier this month that Yassin Choukri should no longer be allowed to practise law. The law society made that ruling official on Monday in a public notice.

Choukri didn't appear at his hearing on Dec. 1.

He was also a no-show at a disciplinary hearing in October, when the law society outlined how 10 former clients had their money misappropriated by Choukri to the tune of more than $740,000.

In some cases, the clients never received money they won in settlements.

Some of his clients have already been repaid through the law society's compensation fund, which comes out of the pockets of every lawyer in New Brunswick. That cost the law society $231,149.53.

The society also spent more than $121,000 to hire a custodian to oversee all of Choukri's files, plus another $43,000 to investigate the case.

Sanctions to come

Because he did not respond to the charges, under the law society's rules he has been deemed to be admitting to them.

The panel's decision on sanctions will be available once its full decision is translated in both official languages and posted to the law society's website, said Shirley MacLean, the registrar of complaints with the society.

That decision is expected to be made public shortly after Christmas, she said.

She said she couldn't disclose what the sanctions are before then.

But in an earlier interview with CBC News, MacLean said that she believed Choukri's case could be the largest in 20 years, based on the amount of money that's been misappropriated, and that the law society will take civil action to try to get Choukri to pay.

Disappeared last year

Choukri was appointed deputy minister of justice and deputy attorney general in 2003 by premier Bernard Lord, his former law partner.

He abandoned his legal practice and briefly disappeared in 2016.

His whereabouts were unknown when the accusations against him came to light.

At the hearing in October, the law society revealed that it succeeded in tracking Choukri down over the summer, and served him two notices at an apartment in Mississauga, Ont.