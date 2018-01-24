Paul LeBlanc, once a vice-president at Assumption Life, is now being sentenced for fraud and using forged documents during his time at the Moncton insurance and investment firm.

Paul LeBlanc appeared before Judge Zoël Dionne in Moncton on Wednesday with his lawyer, Michael Crystal.

LeBlanc pleaded guilty earlier to one count of fraud. At his sentencing, he also pleaded guilty to a charge of committing fraud against Ethel and Rene LebLanc, as well as to using a forged document.

Crown prosecutor Stephen Holt dropped five other charges against him.

LeBlanc's victims were Ethel LeBlanc, Rene LeBlanc, sisters Patricia Lelanc-Bird, Ann LeBLanc and their father, Norman LeBlanc, who died in August 2014. Paul LeBLanc is listed as a "special friend" in the obituary.

Michael Crystal, Paul LeBlanc's lawyer, says he plans to call nine witnesses during the sentencing hearing. (Michel Nogue/Radio Canada)

A summary of financial losses to the victims submitted by Holt list a total loss to Rene LeBLanc of $11,027.60.

Ethel LeBlanc was reportedly swindled out of $65,313.17 and Assumption Life lost $291,327.90.

LeBlanc started at Assumption Life in 2000, working his way up the ladder and finishing his career as vice-president of sales and marketing in September 2015, when he was fired.

He was arrested in November that year after an investigation by the RCMP after it received complaints from Assumption Life.

The agreed statement of facts submitted by the Crown says LeBlanc took out loans in clients' names without their knowing. He also falsified loan and investment statements.

The statement says old documents found in boxes meant for shredding contained "partial signatures" of victim Ethel LeBlanc.

"One sheet had multiple copied signatures."

Crystal said the defence plans to call nine witnesses. Holt said victim impact statements will be presented to the court. The sentencing is expected to last until Friday morning.