More character witnesses testified Thursday for former Assumption Life executive Paul LeBlanc, with longtime friends and former colleagues telling the court they still trust him despite the fraud he committed while at the firm.

LeBlanc, a former vice-president of the Acadian investment firm in Moncton, admitted taking out fraudulent loans totalling $630,000 in clients' names without their knowledge.

Roland Mazerolle testified he's known LeBlanc since he was 13. Mazerolle said the former broker is godfather of his son and remains executor of the family's estate.

Mazerolle is the president of the company where they both work, Systemair. He said the three charges will not have any effect on LeBlanc's employment as a purchaser.

Mary Anne Griffin and her husband, Gary, testified separately about LeBlanc's character. (Michel Nogue/Radio-Canada )

Mary Anne Griffin and her husband, Gary, testified separately about a character reference letter they co-wrote for LeBLanc. Mary Anne Griffin said LeBlanc was a great communicator, confident with clients and very smart.

They worked together at the Royal Bank of Canada, where Griffin had a hand in hiring LeBlanc. Her husband had more praise, saying he "clicked" with LeBlanc and felt confident about giving the money manager his portfolio.

"Paul exuded confidence, but he wasn't splashy," Gary Griffin said.

'The case is a complicated one'

But Crown prosecutor Stephen Holt said early in the case that colleagues and clients at Assumption Life would have also written glowing reviews for LeBlanc — until he was caught committing fraud.

Crown prosecutor Stephen Holt outside the Moncton courthouse. (Michel Nogue/Radio-Canada )

The company submitted a victim impact statement, expressing the financial loss the fraud caused the institution and the emotional damage it did to employees.

Though hundreds of thousands of dollars in fraudulent loans were taken out, no one has accused LeBlanc of putting the money in his own pocket. Holt said LeBlanc's gain was to continue to be employed, with a high salary and generous benefits for years after breaking the law.

"The case is a complicated one," Holt said.

The statement of facts paints a picture of money being shifted between accounts, one loan paying another.

And most of the case revolves around one of LeBlanc's clients, Norman LeBlanc, and his family. The men aren't related, but Paul LeBlanc was listed as a "special friend" in Norman LeBlanc's obituary after he died in 2014, before any charges were laid.

In his opening remarks, defence lawyer Michael Crystal said Paul LeBlanc was bullied by Norman LeBlanc, describing him as a mouse trapped in a wheel.

Crimes carefully planned, Crown says

Holt's cross-examination of the defence witnesses revolved around LeBlanc's confidence and strong character.

Holt asked Mary Anne Griffin if there were checks and balances in place to deal with customers who ask for too much. She said there are.

Holt went on to describe LeBlanc's crimes as deliberate, taking careful planning over 15 years, starting in 2000 and ending with LeBlanc's firing.

The Crown asked Court of Queen's Bench Justice Zoël Dionne to consider a three-year sentence and an order for restitution totalling $367,668.67.

The sentencing hearing was continuing Thursday afternoon. Defence said it plans to call a psychologist on Friday morning, after which the hearing is expected wrap up.