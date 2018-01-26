A former Assumption Life executive who admitted to taking out $630,000 in fraudulent loans in clients' names without their knowledge has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Zoël Dionne handed down the sentence Friday, but allowed Paul LeBlanc to go home with his family to get his affairs in order.

LeBlanc was also ordered to pay $302,355.50 in restitution for his crimes.

LeBlanc pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud and one count of forgery Wednesday.

The statement of facts described how LeBlanc shifted money between accounts, with one loan paying another.

In court, Justice Zoël Dionne rejected claims that LeBlanc was a victim, a "Robin Hood," or that he was bullied by his client, Norman LeBlanc.

"You're not the guy who turned yourself in, you're the guy that got caught."

- Justice Zoël Dionne

On Thursday, Paul LeBlanc said his crimes were all to please Norman LeBlanc, who he described as a difficult, demanding client.

Dionne said he had sympathy for the offender's family, but pointed out that he could have put a stop to his crimes, which were committed over a 15-year period.

"You're not the guy who turned yourself in, you're the guy that got caught," Dionne said.

He also said that the offences LeBlanc committed erode people's trust in financial institutions, so he had to give a sentence that would act as a deterrent to others in his position.

The Crown had requested a three-year sentence, as well as restitution totalling $367,668.67.

During the sentencing hearing, the court heard that LeBlanc kept shuffling money around to keep the ruse going, taking money from victims' investments and moving it to cover loan payments and avoid defaulting.

His crimes only came to light because victim Patricia LeBlanc-Bird pushed for answers, Crown prosecutor Stephen Holt said.

Patricia LeBlanc-Bird and her sister Ann LeBlanc thought they would be getting an inheritance in the millions when their father died, and "lived thinking they were financially secure," said Holt.

Instead, they have debt.

The sentencing hearing will conclude Tuesday, after which LeBlanc will be sent to prison.