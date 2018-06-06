The F Word: Exhibit in Saint John explores the power of forgiveness

An exhibit in Saint John this week is challenging people to think about the power of forgiveness.

The F Word: Stories of Forgiveness is a collection of photographs and personal narratives of people from around the world who have experienced atrocities, but managed to forgive and move on.

Lawyer Kelly VanBuskirk, who did work with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, learned of the exhibit while researching restorative justice and spearheaded bringing it to the city with the help of Matt Letson and other lawyers at the firm Lawson Creamer.

"These are real experiences that act as a powerful antidote to narratives of hate and dehumanization, and we hope that the exhibit will be as useful and important to New Brunswickers as it has been to people in other parts of the world," said VanBuskirk.

Matt Letson and Kelly VanBuskirk hope the exhibit will help people examine and overcome their own unresolved grievances. (Facebook)

The acclaimed exhibit features six-foot-tall banners telling the compelling stories of 18 people, including Mariane Pearl, who was pregnant when her husband, Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl, was kidnapped while working in Pakistan in 2002 and later beheaded.

There are also stories from survivors of the Sept. 11 attacks in New York, from people who have experienced genocide, and the daughter of a British MP killed by an Irish Republican Army bomb, who has developed a friendship with the bomber.

'Transformative effect'

"We think even if people haven't necessarily had severe trauma in their lives that this starts a dialogue, starts a conversation about how forgiveness may play a role in each of our lives even in more mundane situations," tensions, said Letson, citing workplace tensions.

"That if people start to think about how powerful forgiveness can be that it can have a transformative effect and maybe a positive influence in their lives."

The exhibit is part of the Forgiveness Project, founded in 2004 by journalist Marina Cantacuzino. The organization, based in the United Kingdom, presents alternatives to cycles of conflict, violence, crime and injustice, seeking to build hope, empathy, understanding and a climate of tolerance, according to the website.

Since its launch in 2004, the exhibit has been seen by more than 70,000 people across 14 countries. This is believed to be the first time it's been east of Manitoba.

Kelly Vanbuskirk and Matt Letson are with the law firm, Lawson Creamer who brought the project to the city. The Forgiveness Project features stories of people who've experienced life-changing trauma, and how they got past it. 10:19

The exhibit is available for viewing on the second floor of Brunswick Square, near the pedway to the Saint John City Market, on Thursday and Friday between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and 5 p.m and 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

On Saturday at 2 p.m., Sana Rizvi, an associate professor of business at the University of New Brunswick Saint John, who has researched the subject of forgiveness, will give a talk and lead a discussion.