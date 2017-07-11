The operator of an outdoor preschool in Saint John's Rockwood Park raised the hackles of city councillors Monday night, by telling them he needs free access to a park building to keep his school in the city.

And Tim Jones told councillors they had to make a decision right away.

"The question just comes down to, is it going to be in the city of Saint John?" said Jones.

"We have other options, and that's unfortunately the decision I have to make [Tuesday]."

Jones operates the Tír na nÓg Forest School which is currently located at the park's Cherry Brook Zoo.

He said up to 40 children are enrolled at the school, spending much of the year, learning outdoors.

He'd like the new school to be centred in a vacant canteen building at the park's Fisher Lakes beach and promises to pay to renovate and expand it, while adding a well and septic field.

He claimed the building, in its current state, actually poses an environmental threat to nearby swimmers and does not have potable water in the washrooms.

He expects the work to cost about $150,000 and says it can remain a public facility with washrooms and change rooms.

No quick decisions

But city councillors refused to be rushed.

They said they know little about the proposal and cannot even be sure it would be permitted on land donated to the municipality in the late 1800s by the Saint John Horticultural Society, with specific conditions attached.

They referred the matter to city staff who said it will take at least a month to return with a recommendation.

Tim Jones proposes to renovate and add a second story to this vacant canteen building in Saint John's Rockwood Park. (CBC)

"I think what we're being asked is to grant a for-profit business in the middle of Rockwood Park. And I don't know if that's a good idea or not," said Mayor Don Darling.

"It was reminiscent frankly of the last time we had a gun to our head like this in the city. It was a deal we did on a rather large LNG terminal. And the citizens of this city don't want us ever to have a gun to our head again and be told that we either make a decision tonight, or else."

Tír na nÓg schools also operate in Sussex and Quispamsis.

Speaking afterward Jones would not say if he will now leave the city or where the Cherry Brook Zoo school will operate in September, claiming he must first speak to parents.

"We actually have prearrangements for all of that at this point," he said.