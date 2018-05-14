Forest fire continues to burn in Miramichi

A forest fire burning on the outskirts of Miramichi was under control Monday night, according to a Miramichi Fire Department official.

More than 35 firefighters, police officers, paramedics and forestry officials had been at the scene along Route 118, or Island View Drive in Nelson-Miramchi, since about 4 p.m. Monday, said deputy fire chief Mario Berthiaume.

"We have the fire somewhat localized," Berthiaume said around 9:30 p.m. Monday before heading to a briefing on Tuesday's plan of attack.

A tower of smokes rises from a forest fire burning along Route 118 in Miramichi. (IAFF Local 5087/Facebook)

The blaze was being monitored and wasn't a threat to nearby properties, he said, adding the "seed of the fire" could not easily be reached Monday.

The forest fire runs parallel to Route 118, from near the intersection with Route 126 to about 1.5 kilometres down the road. The fire is not burning consistently through that stretch, however. High wind had scattered the blaze, Berthiaume said.

"We had it jump from location to location," he said. "Some of [the work] was chasing the fire."

A power pole is broken as a forest fire burns through the woods along Route 118 in Miramichi. (IAFF Local 5087/Facebook)

Route 118 had been closed temporarily to allow safe passage for emergency vehicles and to shuttle water. The closure was lifted, he said Monday night, but it could be reinstated Tuesday.

The entire province is closed for burning until, at the earliest, 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the provincial government. A full no-burn ban has been in effect since May 9.

The province's Forest Fire Watch states Monday's blaze is one of six active fires in New Brunswick — three in the Fredericton area, two in the Miramichi area and one in the Bathurst area.