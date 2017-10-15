The coach of a Moncton high school football team said his team was forced to forfeit a game on Friday after several of his players suffered head injuries, resulting in at least four showing signs of having concussions.

Marcel Metti, the coach of the École L'Odyssée Olympiens, said nine of his players suffered blows to the head during Friday's game in Moncton against Sackville's Tantramar Titans.

He said all players were taken to a hospital as a precaution. Four players showed serious symptoms of concussion, such as nausea and vomiting.

"We had to forfeit the game for players' safety and security," he told CBC News.

As of Sunday, he said those four players still had concussion symptoms.

How players became injured is unclear

Metti said he wouldn't comment on how the players became injured.

"I'm not going to get into that. It's part of the football game," he said.

However, he said he had some discussions about what took place with the referees and Titans' coaches on Friday.

The game was interrupted halfway through, with the Titans leading 35-0.

New concussion policy

The incident took place about a week after the District Scolaire Francophone Sud, of which École L'Odyssée is part of, released its new concussion policy.

The policy stipulates that any player who has received a blow to the head during a game must not play again until they have a doctor's note confirming they have no concussion.

CBC News contacted the coach of the Tantramar Titans for comment, but hasn't heard back.