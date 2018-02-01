Sawler Gardens Ltd., is recalling some of its prepackaged turnip sticks.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said they could be contaminated with Lysteria and were recalled on Wednesday.

The product in question is the 340 gram bags with the date of Feb. 18, stamped on it.

The CFIA said the turnip sticks might smell fine, but can still make a person very sick.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

"Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die." the CFIA said.

There have been no reported cases of illness but the product was sold in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and possibly elsewhere in the country.

The CFIA advises anyone who thinks they may have become sick from the turnip sticks, to call their doctor.