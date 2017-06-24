"Where ignorance is bliss, 'Tis folly to be wise," wrote the 18th-century poet Thomas Gray.

Some 2,000 festival goers are getting foolish this weekend in Gagetown at the ninth instalment of Folly Fest, billed as the "funkiest weekend of the jam-packed summer festival season" by organizer Mike Humble.

Headliners this year include No BS! Brass Band. Five Alarm Funk, G-Nome Project, the Elwins, Alysha Brilla and Ben Caplan, although the lineup has swelled to some 60 acts supported by an impressive roster of visual artists, fire dancers and local artisans.

Local acts are the festival's official mandate, but this year's edition includes musicians from all over Canada and from as far away as Virginia and Israel.

For the first time this year, festival-goers will also be able to download the Folly Fest app designed by volunteer Jeff Coleman. It'll include maps, alerts and other important festival info.

"The word is out that artists can come to a small market like New Brunswick to a really professionally run festival and have a good time," Humble said. "We pride ourselves on treating everybody well."

At the Folly Fest vendors market, local veggies and craft brews from Graystone Brewing and York County Cider will also be on offer.

One of the best parts of the music festival, Humble said, is that it's been "a family festival since year one."

Many young families attend the event in the historic village on the St. John River, about 58 kilometres east of Fredericton.

"The kids that come have their own little festival friend groups that they run around with, just like the adults," Humble said. "It increases the joy and the wonder even more when the kids are running around in costumes and squirting each other with water guns. It's safe for them. We pride ourselves on that."

Live painting! Fire dancers! Good times! Folly Fest runs from Friday, June 23, to Sunday, June 25, in the village of Gagetown. (Feelsgood Folly Fest)

This year, Fredericton artist, musician, and erstwhile Shifty Bits auteur Penelope Steven has worked with Humble and festival organizers to spearhead Folly Films, short film festival in partnership with the NB Film Co-Op.

Selected work by local filmmakers will be screened between Yippie stage performances, at the Gagetown Court House, and near the main stage.

Some 2,000 people are expected to attend this year's edition of Folly Fest. Weekend Passes are $127 and include 3 nights of camping and access to all music, while day passes start at $47.50.

The festival began Friday and runs through Sunday, June 25, in Gagetown.