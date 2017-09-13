New Brunswick florists will have fewer flowers in coming weeks due to the devastating impact of Hurricane Irma.

While the hurricane has started to calm, the ripple effect of the aftermath is already stretching all the way to the province's flower shops.

"Nothing is being shipped in and shipped out, it'll be a few days before they'll be able to start shipping out fresh flowers," said Pam Goold of Goold's Flowers, a 139-year-old family business in Sussex.

The Miami International Airport is one of the main shipping centres for most of the flowers from South America, Goold said.

But the storm shut down the airport, which reopened on a limited basis on Tuesday.

"There are lot of florist who are panicking in the next couple of weeks," she said.

"They have a number of very specific weddings and the suppliers are going through all of North America trying to find flowers for them."

She said her shop will be getting one shipment Wednesday, which will help cover the next few days, but after that shipment she doesn't know what flowers to expect in the coming weeks.

"The majority of the flowers that come through South America are your basic flowers, there are some exotic flowers, as well, even your mums, daisies, roses, carnations."

Goold said the most impacted will be events, like weddings but she added even though bride's might be disappointed, everyone should take into perspective the larger situation.

"When you look at the devastation in Florida and yes, it's your most special day, you need to be a little bit understanding."

She said some florists might have to substitute certain flowers for other flowers they are able to get their hands on.

"When you see what they're going through you have to stop and think, 'Just because I cant get 50 red roses, they don't have a house anymore,' or maybe they've had family loss or injuries, it's a little bit more devastating" she said.

"You have to try and remember that — that yes it's our business, but can we substitute something else? We will make something nice, we will do what we can, but you have to put it into perspective with somebody that has lost their home or their business," she said.

Goold said the delays will likely have an economic impact and she expects flower costs to rise.

"We're afraid the prices will go up a little bit," she said, "We can't always pass that on the consumers. Sometimes you have to eat that. So, it makes it a little bit difficult."

"It's not the end of the world, but it does impact," she said.

Goold said a lot of the suppliers are working with each other to try and spread out supplies.

"We are going to have to wait [until] suppliers are back up to full capacity until we'll be back to normal."