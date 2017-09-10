The Coral Springs Animal Hospital is without power, its four-legged patients have taken their last walks outdoors for awhile, and the veterinarian caring for them is prepared to take on more animals if need be.

Christopher McLaughlin is a Woodstock native now living in Coral Springs, Fla where he works as an emergency and critical care veterinarian.

Like tens of thousands of other people and businesses in the state, the animal hospital lost power Sunday morning, but they have backup generators.

"[Things are] just starting to get a little bit wild here," he said. "We have enough diesel to run at full capacity for a couple of weeks."

Canine accommodations

The hospital is about 48 kilometres north of Miami and about 20 kilometres northwest of Fort Lauderdale.

They're far enough inland that they're not under a mandatory evacuation order.

Staff took the dogs out Sunday morning for a walk and until the storm subsides the animals will not be allowed outside again, said McLaughlin.

"We kind of have an area set up as a makeshift fake lawn with some pee pads and astro turf," he said. "They're all really good dogs and they're house trained so that can be difficult."

Fleeing the storm

​Shaun Morrissey, a native of Saint John, N.B., moved to Florida in 2011 — now, with just a few belongings and his dog, he's fled his home in Tampa Bay to escape the storm.

The left shoulder of the road is now opened for people to drive on. Creating a fifth lane. Shaun Morrissey said every few miles there are state troopers and national guard trucks. (Shaun Morrissey)

"My plan was to go to St. Augustine but traffic was getting heavy and gas was getting low," he said.

Morrissey stopped at several gas stations heading east to Orlando, but many had closed and boarded up their windows. For now, he stopped in Orlando and is staying with friends.

Difficult trip

"I am going to continue to watch the path of the storm and head east if need be but as of right now I feel safe," Morrissey said.

The trip from Tampa Bay to Orlando wasn't easy.

Morrissey said cars were driving on the shoulder of the highway, creating a fifth lane of traffic.

"[There are] state troopers every few miles and national guard trucks in the major populated areas," he said.

His dog, Buddy, is doing well, though Morrissey said he hasn't eaten much.

Power crews dispatched

Other New Brunswickers are heading toward the storm.

Tri-Wire Line Construction, a company based in Maple Grove, N.B., sent 40 crews, about 100 people, to Georgia and Florida.

They left the province on Thursday and expect to work 16 hour days to help restore power once the storm is over.

Jason Steeves, owner of Tri- Wire Line, said he has helped with outages from several other hurricanes.

The worst devastation he witnessed came after hurricane Katrina, but en-route to Florida, he told CBC, "myself, I think this could be worse."

"In comparison, this one here, I'm not looking forward to seeing the devstation."

Staying open

At the animal hospital in Coral Springs, with the help of the generators, McLaughlin says they hope to remain open for as long as possible.

"Ultimately we are here for those who need us. Hopefully no one needs us at the height of the storm but if they do we're here and fully operational."