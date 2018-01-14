Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Fredericton
Sunny
-9°C
Saint John
Mostly Cloudy
-10°C
Moncton
Light Snow
-9°C
Bathurst
Mostly Cloudy
-13°C
Oromocto
Mostly Cloudy
-10°C
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
- Hoyt firefighters rescue people, animals — community 'devastated' about damage to historic bridge
- Floods and washouts precede ice-covered Sunday as storm drenches, then freezes province
- New Brunswick's wild weather causes chaos across the province
- Evacuations ordered in Musquash, N.B., due to high water levels at nearby dam
- How the mental skills needed to win hockey gold are used for all athletes
Must Watch
-
Video
Political Panel Jan. 11
52:41
This week the panel debates the controversial deal to give Medavie control over extra-mural care, Tele-Care.
-
Video
Atlantic Canadians are honest people according to this test
0:33
East Coast folk get a passing grade in a good Samaritan test set up by the region's credit unions.
-
Video
24 hours of the 'weather bomb' from Fredericton
1:00
CBC's Shane Fowler got out front of the storm that hit Atlantic Canada Thursday with a camera to document a whole day's worth of wind and snow.
-
Video
Great day for a ski in N.B.
1:02
As Thursday's storm progressed in N.B. some chose to get some fresh air and exercise.
Top News Headlines
- 15-year-old bystander in serious condition after shooting in Vancouver
- 'Huge panic': Turkish plane plunges toward Black Sea, all 168 aboard survive
- Canada names 17 skaters to Olympic figure skating team
- Alberta, Seattle offer lessons for Ontario on 'Fight for $15' minimum wage
- Modern homes burn faster. Some say it's time to add sprinklers
Most Viewed
- Evacuations ordered in Musquash, N.B., due to high water levels at nearby dam
- Flooding widespread throughout New Brunswick after weekend storm
- New Brunswick mom warns other parents after children buried in snow
- Wet, windy and warm weather wreaks havoc in Atlantic Canada
- Thousands face power outages, flooding as heavy rains wallop New Brunswick
- New Brunswick's wild weather causes chaos across the province
- Swiss ban against boiling lobster alive brings smiles — at first
- Montreal couple stranded at Saint John hostel say they lost everything on the bus
- New grocery store in Edmundston, N.B. opens with zero waste policy
- Crown drops case against man who allegedly hit Canada Post carrier with car
- Police dog easily tracks down Saint John steak thief
- 52-skill challenge: Novice homesteader chronicles year of intense learning
Don't Miss
-
15-year-old bystander in serious condition after shooting in Vancouver
-
'Huge panic': Turkish plane plunges toward Black Sea, all 168 aboard survive
-
Updated
Canada names 17 skaters to Olympic figure skating team
-
Alberta, Seattle offer lessons for Ontario on 'Fight for $15' minimum wage
-
Rise in fast-burning house fires heats up calls for sprinklers in homes
-
Male models accuse photographers Bruce Weber, Mario Testino of sexual misconduct
-
Final Sears Canada stores shuttered for good
-
How some customers scored the $60 10-GB phone deal after the deadline
-
P.E.I. couple 'relieved' to return home after false ballistic missile alert
-
Loblaws gift cards and curbing kids' smartphone use: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet
-
Venezuela, Russia aim to dodge sanctions with cryptocurrency, but experts aren't buying it
-
KFC Canada's 'bitcoin bucket' attempts to cash in on cryptocurrency craze
-
Updated
'We makes the best of everything': Resilience in wake of flooding on Newfoundland's west coast
-
Evacuations ordered in Musquash, N.B., due to high water levels at nearby dam
-
Charities get antsy as Liberal government remains silent on reform plans