EMO encourages more home evacuations as St. John River flooding worsens

It's been almost a week and water levels along the St. John River are continuing to climb — forcing road closures and home evacuations in parts of the province.

"South of Fredericton we're calling on the river to keep rising, certainly through Thursday," said Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson for the province's Emergency Measures Organization.

EMO is urging anyone in communities such as Grand Lake, Jemseg, Gagetown, Hampstead, Belleisle, Oak Point, Grand Bay-Westfield, Quispamsis and Saint John that they need to be on high alert.

"The water is rising in those areas and it's going to rise to significant levels," he said. "This is not something that is going to be short term, the worst is not behind us."

On Tuesday afternoon, Emergency officials warned the public that communities along the southern could see the worst flooding since 1973.

Saint John issued a voluntary evacuation notice Tuesday evening for residents near Westfield Road (South Bay to Morna), the Randolph Bridge, Beach and Ragged Point roads, as well as any isolated areas along the St. John River within city limits. The notice affects an estimated 1,900 people.

A Darlings Island resident wades through the flooded Darlings Island Road on Monday, the only road that leads off the island. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

The situation in Fredericton remains grave but stable, with minor fluctuations in the water level.

Downey said water levels are continuing to hover around eight metres.

Provincial government offices in downtown Fredericton will be open on Wednesday. Meanwhile, EMO officials will be meeting at 9 a.m. to discuss water levels and ensure people in the area get the help they need.

Downey said people who live near the river should have a plan and consider evacuating while conditions are in their favour.

"We'd like people to err on the side of caution and self-evacuate. We would like people to do this while the streets are still dry and preferably if there's daylight … we don't want people waking up in the middle of the night realizing their vehicle is under water and can't get out."

Wayne Tallon, the Fredericton's EMO director, said the level matched the 2008 mark of 8.36 metres Tuesday morning and it's "expected to remain high into the weekend."

Measurements from emergency officials and the River Watch monitoring system as of Tuesday afternoon. (Maria Burgos/CBC)

Streets on both sides of the river are flooded, and city hall operations have been moved from their riverside home, Tallon said.

Communities just downriver from Fredericton — Maugerville, Sheffield and Jemseg — are forecast to approach or pass 2008 levels by the end of the week.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Red Cross said it has assisted 110 people from 46 homes.

The levels in northwestern communities like Edmundston, Clair and Saint-Hilaire remain stable but above flood stage.

The 2008 flood caused more than $23 million in damage. More than 600 properties were affected and about 1,000 people were displaced from their homes.

Roads closed

More than 100 provincially maintained roads, bridges and culverts have been affected by flooding, according to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, and Downey said more road closures are expected on Wednesday.

5 days after St. John River spilled its banks in Fredericton, water levels south of capital are still going up 1:00

In addition, dozens of municipal streets throughout the province, particularly in Fredericton and Saint John, have been barricaded.

The flooding has cut off access to the Fredericton Food Bank and has forced several businesses on Fredericton's north side to close.

Anyone who can't find a place to stay or who needs assistance can call the Canadian Red Cross at 1-800-863-6582, or visit the reception centre set up at the Carleton Community Centre at 82 Market Place West, which was expected to be open until 10 p.m.. It will re-open Wednesday at 8 a.m.