'Go home and drink some beer': 1 man's flooded Friday advice

On a sunny Friday with blue skies and temperatures in the mid-teens, lots of Fredericton-area residents were out taking in the views along the St. John River.

They didn't have to go too far.

As the spring freshet rapidly pushed the river past the flood level of 6.5 metres on Friday morning, many sat outside, monitoring rising water on their lawns and driveways.

Over the next 48 hours, water levels are expected to rise to 8.3 metres.

Keep on truckin'

Kenneth Cormier, who lives off Route 105 in Maugerville, had to take his truck out to help a friend get through the floodwaters to secure his docks.

"One of my friends here … couldn't drive through with his car," Cormier said. "He thought it was too deep. So I come out and got him, and brought him back."

Cormier said flooding is a fact of life along the shoreline. 'Keeps the dust down,' at least, he said. (Alex Vietinghoff / CBC)

Other neighbours along Route 105 weren't so lucky.

Some residents had to leave their homes by boat. Many people loaned out their driveways for the vehicles of flooded-out neighbours.

A Moxon's Country Pumpkin, at 911 Route 105 in Maugerville, goats and alpacas were herded up onto a deck to take refuge from the floodwaters.

The Emergency Measures Organization barricaded Route 105 near Peters Road, where motorists on their way to Upper Maugerville were asked to turn around.

Effective at 6 p.m., the EMO advised motorists to avoid travel in the entire Maugerville and Sheffield area.

Could be a canoe or kayak commute for some homeowners along Route 105 in Maugerville. <a href="https://t.co/l3ut3450xd">pic.twitter.com/l3ut3450xd</a> —@thewrightpage

The EMO has posted a complete list of traffic disruptions which will be updated as the water levels change.

No boating

Although closures and detours have resulted in traffic snags throughout Fredericton, people should resist the temptation to drag the canoe or kayak out of storage.

The EMO advised residents to "avoid boating, kayaking or other water activities this time of year as currents are strong and may carry debris."

Cormier, an avid boater, agreed.

"Inland, where we are right now, you can see it's pretty calm and there's not no washouts," he said. "But stay away from the river and especially keep the kids away … there's undertow, stuff and debris underneath that can catch your foot."

The blockade Friday afternoon at Bluebird Corner in Maugerville. Because of high water levels, strong currents and debris, travel was restricted to emergency-response workers only from the corner to the Burton Bridge. Travel in the entire Maugerville and Sheffield areas is not recommended (Alex Vietinghoff / CBC)

Despite the issues up the road from his place, Cormier said people are more prepared for this spring flooding than they have been in years.

"They live there and they know there's water coming every year," he said. "It's just [a question of] how much comes.

"They do whatever they've gotta do, and people don't panic so much."

Cormier pointed out a stake he placed on his lawn to track the progress of the flooding.

A tape measure next to the marker Cormier hammered into the edge of his front lawn on Friday morning. (Alex Vietinghoff / CBC)

"That water come up a lot last night," he said. "I would say at least two and half feet from the time I went to bed."

'Keeps the dust down'

Flooding is an inevitable reality of spring on the St. John River. But Cormier said the only time he recalls worse flooding was in 1973.

"I would say this is pretty well comparable to what it was in 2008, maybe a little bit higher," he said.

Any damage caused by the spring freshet, Cormier said, is simply the price of living along the water. And for now, he's not too fazed by the prospect of being stranded for a few days on his temporary, private island.

"Keeps the dust down," he said. "If it's gonna come, it's gonna come."

"There's nothing you can do about it," he said. "Go home and drink some beer, I guess."