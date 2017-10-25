There's heavy rainfall making its way across the province and city officials in Fredericton are ready for the downpour.

A rainfall warning is in effect for the Fredericton and Southern York County areas, which is expected to begin Wednesday and last until late Thursday.

Rainfall amounts up to 60 millimetres are forecasted by Thursday morning in the Fredericton region, with additional amounts possibly reaching 100 millimetres or more by the end of the day.

City officials in Fredericton met Tuesday afternoon to prepare for the heavy rainfall.

"We prepare for the worst and hope for the best," said Wayne Tallon, the director of corporate strategies and safety services for the city.

A slow moving frontal system will give rain, at times heavy, to the Fredericton and York County regions beginning Wednesday morning. The rain will then spread slowly eastward Wednesday afternoon and persist Wednesday night and into Thursday, Environment Canada said.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," said the Environment Canada website.

Wayne Tallon, the director of corporate strategies and safety services, said Fredericton officials are preparing for the heavy rain that is expected over the next two days. (CBC)

During the heavy rainfall, Tallon said city crews will put their focus on low-lying areas, such as street corners.

"That amount of rain doesn't present too many challenges because it is over a longer period of time," he said.

Tallon said the city's storm water management systems are built to manage that much water and accommodate that kind of rain over a longer period of time.

More rain on the way

Meanwhile, west of Fredericton, residents could see as much as 140 mm of rain.

"Normally if the rivers are full, the streams are full that could probably present some issues," he said.

"But right now the waters are so low in the rivers, streams and the brooks I don't see a big impact in Fredericton.

Heavy rains forecast for all parts of New Brunswick. There is a high chance that many parts of the province will also receive up to 60 millimetres by Thursday evening, the agency says in a special weather statement.