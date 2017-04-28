The rise in water levels is having an effect on wildlife across the province and officials with the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization are warning the public to be cautious when they are driving.

Robert Duguay, a spokesperson with emergency organization, said an increase in moose have been seen on the road between Maugerville and the Jemseg area, in central New Brunswick.

He said animals are looking for higher grounds, as their natural territories are covered in water.

As a result, animals, like moose, are more prone to make their way onto highways.

"Drivers have to be very careful," he said.

"There could be wildlife there."

As of Friday, Duguay said water levels are still high between Edmundston to the Jemseg area.

And with rain and warmer temperatures, he said water levels are expected to rise over the weekend and into next week.

Water levels are expected to be close to or just above flood stage, depending on the amount of rain the province will see next week.

"We're not expecting major increases above flood stage but it should stay around for a week or so," he said.

"We have to watch for any rain that will come."

EMO said it is monitoring water levels closely and warned residents to remain vigilant because the situation could change quickly.

EMO officials are also warning the public that banks of waterways become dangerous this time of year, adding the water is cold. Currents are also swift and could be carrying debris.