Southern New Brunswick battles flooding with more rain in the forecast

More rain is expected to pound New Brunswick on Sunday and emergency officials are keeping a close eye on water levels in the southern half of the province as major flooding persists in the area.

Environment Canada said up to 20 millimetres of rain is possible for southern New Brunswick by the end of the day. This comes after New Brunswick saw up to 30 mm of rain and scattered thundershowers over central areas on Friday.

"Due to the generally saturated soil conditions for most of the province, and remaining snow pack in the northern part of the province, Friday night's rainfall and the additional rain expected tonight could cause water levels to rise or at least stay constant early this week," the weather agency said in a statement.

It's been more than a week and residents across the province are continuing to battle rising water levels, strong winds and several road closures — including the Trans-Canada Highway between Moncton and Fredericton.

More than 140 provincial roads, bridges and culverts have been affected by flooding, with about 80 roads closed. The Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) has said additional road closures are expected as water levels rise.

On Saturday, New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant said he has not ruled out declaring a state of emergency or calling in the army to assist with unprecedented flooding in the province, which is expected to continue for at least the next five days.

His comments were in response to criticisms that enough wasn't being done as floodwaters forced more than 800 people from their homes.

Gallant said he did call in the Canadian Coast Guard earlier this week, which equates to requesting naval support.

On Saturday, the St. John River swelled to 5.5 metres, well above the flood stage of 4.2 metres.

As of Saturday afternoon, 851 people from across the province had registered as evacuees with the Red Cross. All evacuees are urged to register, even if they don't require assistance.

Melissa McIntyre captured waves from the St. John River washing onto Route 105 on May 5. 0:43

EMO said registration is critical because it doesn't want to direct responders to locations to check on people who have already left. The information is also helpful when it comes to disconnecting power in homes threatened with flooding.

Meanwhile, close to 3,500 NB Power customers are without power on Sunday morning, down from nearly 7,000 customers Saturday night.

Water levels on the rise

Water levels in the Fredericton and Maugerville area are forecast to remain relatively stable at around 8 metres, or 1.5 metres above flood stage, for the next two days. They could then "start to slowly decline," said Jasmin Boisvert, a water resources specialist with the Department of Environment and Local Government.

In Jemseg, the water is expected to rise to about 6.8 metres from the current 6.6 metres before starting to decline around the fourth day, he said.

Grand Lake washes over a road into Robertson's Point, near Jemseg, on Thursday. A lot of cottages around the lake are surrounded by water. (CBC News)

Similarly, levels in Grand Lake are predicted to reach 6.9 metres and then start to decline around the fourth day.

In the Sheffield-Lakeville Corner region, the forecast indicates water levels will stay stable around 6.9 to 7 metres and start to decline on the fourth day.

​Officials are urging anyone in communities such as Grand Lake, Jemseg, Gagetown, Hampstead, Belleisle, Oak Point, Grand Bay-Westfield, Quispamsis and Saint John to be on high alert.

Earlier this week, Saint John issued a voluntary evacuation notice affecting about 2,000 residents in several neighbourhoods, and on Friday the province encouraged people to leave their homes before the weekend.