Fredericton to reach flood stage over next 48 hours

The St. John River is forecast to hit flood stage in Fredericton in the next 48 hours, according to the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization.

The river is expected to rise to 7.1 metres. Flood stage is 6.5 metres.

"The river's rising, there's no question about that," Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson for the Department of Justice and Public Safety told Information Morning Fredericton on Wednesday. "Everyone can see it."

"Driving by the St. John River, [you] can see it's going up."

There are three reasons for the rise.

A lot of snow remains in central and northern regions of the province.

The melting snow, unseasonably warm temperatures this week and as much as 40 mm of rain expected in some areas of the province have sparked calls for vigilance from EMO.

Water levels are forecast to hit the warning stage in Fredericton and Durham Bridge over the next 48 hours and the watch stage in Maugerville and Jemseg.

Low risk of ice jams

Downey said one positive is that river ice remaining in the Upper St. John River Valley is not expected to move in coming days, minimizing the risk of ice jams.

Alert Ready, the national emergency system that already sends alerts to television and radio, will soon be sending them to mobile phones too. 1:46 He also said nighttime temperatures have been co-operative, although that could change.

"It's getting cool at night, so it is slowing down the melt as we go along," said Downey.

"When it starts staying above freezing, and if we're getting close to record temperatures during the day, then we would be getting a lot of [melted snow] coming down."

Residents urged to stay informed

According to Environment Canada, both day and night temperatures will be above normal until at least Monday.

Downey said residents living in flood-prone areas should stay informed, including by checking the New Brunswick EMO website.

"Things do change and sometimes they can change quickly,"

"There's a number of ways for them to stay informed and we hope they stay informed."