A recipe for disaster: How an unusual mix of weather led to historic floodwaters

It has been a dramatic sight for more than a week — billions of litres of water surging through the Mactaquac dam every hour — feeding record flooding in community after community down river.

The torrent has been caused mostly by snow melt and, although records do show snow during the winter was heavy in some parts of the St. John River's vast 60,000 square kilometre drainage area, that hasn't been the primary cause of trouble.

Blame instead is going to the unusual speed snow melted.

The grave markers at Maugerville Baptist Cemetery are almost completely covered by floodwaters. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"Normally what happens is it slowly gets warmer so you get a slow melt," said New Brunswick water resources specialist Jasmine Boisvert, who explained unusually cold temperatures early in April kept snow locked in place until a poorly timed blast of heat and rain hit it late last month.

"The snow pack was all still there, it was all still ready to melt and we got very high temperatures and it rained on top of it. That's pretty much what happened" he said.

The volumes of water released from the snow were enormous.

You could see it at the dam

On April 23, less than 200 billion litres of water were moving through the Mactaquac Dam per day. But one week later, volumes had quadrupled to nearly 800 billion litres and stayed at levels above 600 billion litres per day — right through last weekend.

Dam strains to hold back rushing water due to widespread flooding 0:32

That is double the daily volume the St. John River can discharge into the Bay of Fundy, causing water to back up and pile up from Fredericton to Saint John.

Snowfall amounts in the river's drainage area were up to a metre heavier than normal last winter in many locations, like Woodstock and Aroostook and across the border in Maine, but all were well short of records.

Linda Libby, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, agreed with Boisvert that quick melting of snow that stayed in place too long is really what caused problems.

"Snow melt began slowly in April but increased rapidly as temperatures rose later in the month," she said in an email.

Homes and cottages are seen on Grand Lake as floodwaters continued to rise from the St. John River. (Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press)

Boisvert said melting has been so quick and thorough there is little snow left in the woods to keep feeding the river and people should begin to see a significant drop in water flows soon.

The province's latest forecast calls for the volume of water running through Mactaquac to fall by half between Tuesday and Friday. And Boisvert said more water should begin leaving the river than entering it as early as Tuesday.