Flooding cleanup begins in greater Saint John area

Floodwaters in the greater Saint John area are slowly starting to recede, revealing the devastating damage left behind, including contaminated basements and washed-away roads.

Residents like Ryan Whalen, who scrambled to put hundreds of protective sandbags around his Green Head Road property and watched helplessly as the water encroached on his home, are starting to think about the cleanup.

"It's gone down at least a foot for us right here, which is an incredible reprieve," Whalen said.

"At high water, you were up to your waist …. You can actually see the high-water mark."

Water levels along the St. John River hovered at about 5.1 metres above sea level on Thursday, down from an unprecedented peak of 5.7 metres on Monday. Flood stage in the region is 4.2 metres.

Officials have warned that floodwaters can contain a wide variety of contaminating material, including sewage, drowned animals, chemicals, pesticides and fuel.

Contact with the water can cause illness, such as gastrointestinal-related issues, and infections.

Restoration specialist Chris Long said so many homeowners have started calling in a panic, he's going to have to triage them.

"If it's somebody's permanent living arrangement, and they're in a hotel and they've got three kids, that becomes a priority," said Long, adding that seniors will also get priority.

Up to 400 homes have been affected in his service area, between St. Stephen and Petitcodiac.

Chris Long, president of ServiceMaster Restore in Saint John, estimates it will take up to five weeks for disaster cleanup crews to complete tear-outs and abatements for the up to 400 flooded homes between Saint John and Petitcodiac — even longer to 'put everything back.' (Rachel Cave/CBC)

Municipal officials are working out a plan for how people should dispose of their contaminated sandbags and what they should do with the filthy, potentially hazardous debris floating in their yards.

More information is expected to be available on Friday, said city officials.

Special arrangements will be made for residential solid waste collection once floodwaters recede and the infrastructure of the roads is assessed.

But river debris should not be put in the compost and should not be burned, officials said.

There will be no garbage or compost collection Friday in the following areas:

By Road No. 7.

Farry Cove Lane after civic number 16.

Lawrence Long Road.

Westfield Road from Grenville Lane to Gault Road.

Within the first hour, about a dozen flood-affected residents picked up cleaning kits from the Red Cross in Saint John. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

The Canadian Red Cross is now offering free flood cleanup kits at its office in Loch Lomond Place, at 120 McDonald St., from 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily, including the weekend.

The kits include a 20-litre bucket filled with items such as a mop, broom, squeegee, scrub brush, sponges, work gloves and latex gloves, masks, garbage bags and a bleach-based all-purpose cleaner.

Within the first hour, above a dozen flood-affected residents picked up kits. There is a limit of one kit per household.

Residents are urged to contact their insurance company, document any damage and report it to Service New Brunswick before starting any cleanup.

Mother Nature was not kind to Ragged Point Road, and the city says the pavement on other roads might look safe but could be compromised underneath. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

Some previously flooded roads and bridges have reopened to pedestrians only and remain closed to vehicles.

Although the water is receding, and the pavement might look safe, it could be compromised underneath and will need to be assessed, officials advised.

Signs are posted, warning residents that the water that continues to flow over parts of the transportation network is contaminated.

Saint John police were on hand at the bridge to Randolph on Thursday to remind people to take precautions.