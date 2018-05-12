Lots of bags, some snags, at Saint John flood volunteer blitz

Bad flooding is like a death in the family, said Terry Ferguson, speaking from the sandbag-barricaded lawn of his home in flooded South Bay.

"People show up to the funeral home, then there's the wake and the burial and the tea and the coffee in the church hall," he said.

"But then the family is left a week later by themselves. That's a very difficult process for a lot of people."

Ferguson and other Saint John-area homeowners weren't feeling so alone on Saturday.

Two dozen volunteers, ranging in age from high school students to retirees, kept the sandbags moving on Bay St. this afternoon.

The Saint John EMO is organizing a 'volunteer blitz' this weekend to help flood affected homeowners.

The aim is to rally workers to properties that needed them most after historic spring flood.

"In the course of the last 24 to 36 hours, as the water has receded, we've learned to understand that there's a window of 24 to 48 hours where we can make a significant impact in making people's homes safe," said Saint John Fire Chief and EMO director Kevin Clifford.

"We've got a plan of trying to utilize our volunteers."

Helping out the city

One of those who came to help out was Team Canada badminton player Luke Couture, who hoped to put his six-day-a-week workouts to use assisting flood victims.

"So many people have been affected by the floods. There's tonnes of debris and all kinds of damage, so I'm just going to come along for the ride and do what people tell me to do," he said.

One of the volunteers is team Canada badminton player Luke Couture - he's looking to put his 6 days a week of training to use. "I know so many people affected by the flooding, I'm here to do anything I can to help out."

Saint John High School student Catherine Collins, 18, turned out for the blitz with her sister with the hope of "helping out the city," she said.

While delays finding affected home meant things got off to a "pretty slow" start, she said, "now that we're here, it's actually quite taxing. Sand is heavy."

Many hands made light work in the flooded area of Bay Street and Gault Road on Saturday. (Julia Wright/CBC)

Some delays, insufficient numbers

Just 65 volunteers came out for the blitz — which fell short of what some organizers expected to attract.

Those who did come out had to be patient. Some crews waited for as long as two hours before being assigned to properties to help.

"The phones are not ringing the way we expected them to," Saint John mayor Don Darling told one busload of volunteers after they were shuttled to several locations, only to be told homeowners didn't require assistance.

"First of all, people need to want our help," Clifford said. Still, he said, crews managed to help 20 addresses.

Dozens of volunteers were bussed to areas hard-hit by flooding in the Saint John region. Once they arrived, however, there were some snags connecting the volunteers with homeowners in need of assistance. (Julia Wright/CBC)

But while many homeowners haven't yet reached out to the Saint John EMO for assistance, that doesn't mean there's nothing to be done.

Critical help — plus free food

The first few days after a flood are critical, according to Clifford, in ensuring that wet carpet, drywall, furniture, and appliances are hauled out before mould can develop.

"Mould will take root in your home, your wall spaces, your floors, your ceilings. it will take root is the wet material is not removed," he said.

Moving sandbags, he said, is much less urgent. "We have weeks and months to deal with that, he said. "You've gotta get the stuff our of your homes. We have 24 to 48 hours to make a difference"

The second day of the volunteer blitz will be Sun., May 13. Volunteers can register at 9 a.m., 12 p.m.,3 p.m. or anytime in between. Refreshments are provided.

Workers take a much-deserved break after a gruelling, sandbag-based workout. (Julia Wright / CBC)

Homeowners hoping to register for assistance are asked to call the Saint John EMO at 658-2910.

Volunteers are asked to wear safety footwear, bring sunscreen, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and attend a safety orientation.

'Humongous relief'

Where volunteers were able to help out, their hard work was greatly appreciated.

Debbie MacDonald and Angela Smith were cleaning out flood-damaged furniture and debris down the street from Terry Ferguson's.

While the damage has been "unbelievable," Smith said, "we have a lot of family on this road, and strangers have all pitched in to help."

"It makes me feel good that I live here, and these are the people that my kids see and hopefully learn from."

Debbie MacDonald and Angela Smith were helping out family on Bay Street. They said the help from family, friends, and strangers has been inspiring. (Julia Wright / CBC)

MacDonald agreed.

"Everyone is now looking toward the positive in this whole ordeal. It's been a learning experience as well as a closeness again with everyone — family, friends, and strangers."

For homeowners like Ferguson, "the fact that there's this post-cleanup with people at my place offering to assist and start removing sandbags is a humongous, massive relief," he said.

"Just like when the water comes in and the pit of your stomach comes up to your throat, this is like the weight from your shoulders has released."