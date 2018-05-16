Province set to deliver update on recovery efforts in aftermath of flood

As water levels continue to recede, the New Brunswick government will be providing a flood recovery update on Wednesday morning.

Environment and Local Government Minister Andrew Harvey and government officials, including staff from the Emergency Measures Organization, will take part in Wednesday's update at 9 a.m.

The devastating flood overtook homes, businesses and recreational properties from the capital city all the way to Saint John.

As the water rose, the flood displaced more than 1,600 residents.

At its peak, water levels in the Grand Lake area reached 6.84 metres — 1.8 metres above flood stage. (Submitted)

Transportation Minister Bill Fraser said 160 roads were affected by this year's major flood, a number that continues to fluctuate as water levels recede.

Meanwhile, the province also launched a financial aid program two weeks ago for people affected by severe flooding this spring — a program set by the federal government, which pays for about 90 per cent of its costs.

Premier Brian Gallant initially said the disaster financial assistance program would be available for individuals, small businesses and municipalities that suffered property damage when water in the lower St. John River basin rose to historic levels.

At the same time, some of the hardest hit people are cottage owners.

The flood waters in New Brunswick have cause extensive damage. Few of the camps and homes in Grand Lake are left standing. 0:53

Seasonal and recreational properties all along the St. John River, Grand Lake and other waters in the river basin have been destroyed or heavily damaged, but federal funding for disaster relief only applies to primary residences.

Although a rough figure is still unknown, Gallant has said, the extent of the damage will be high, since this has been the "largest, most impactful flood in the province's history."

In 2008, the flood caused more than $23 million damage.