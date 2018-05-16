Province set to deliver update on recovery efforts in aftermath of flood
Environment and Local Government Minister Andrew Harvey will offer a flood recovery update at 9 a.m.
As water levels continue to recede, the New Brunswick government will be providing a flood recovery update on Wednesday morning.
Environment and Local Government Minister Andrew Harvey and government officials, including staff from the Emergency Measures Organization, will take part in Wednesday's update at 9 a.m.
- 'It's like they blew up': Family devastated as 'heirloom' cottages smashed to bits
- Fredericton-area flood victims still in deep water during cleanup
- Province works on some financial relief for cottagers devastated by flood
The devastating flood overtook homes, businesses and recreational properties from the capital city all the way to Saint John.
As the water rose, the flood displaced more than 1,600 residents.
Transportation Minister Bill Fraser said 160 roads were affected by this year's major flood, a number that continues to fluctuate as water levels recede.
Meanwhile, the province also launched a financial aid program two weeks ago for people affected by severe flooding this spring — a program set by the federal government, which pays for about 90 per cent of its costs.
Premier Brian Gallant initially said the disaster financial assistance program would be available for individuals, small businesses and municipalities that suffered property damage when water in the lower St. John River basin rose to historic levels.
At the same time, some of the hardest hit people are cottage owners.
Seasonal and recreational properties all along the St. John River, Grand Lake and other waters in the river basin have been destroyed or heavily damaged, but federal funding for disaster relief only applies to primary residences.
Although a rough figure is still unknown, Gallant has said, the extent of the damage will be high, since this has been the "largest, most impactful flood in the province's history."
In 2008, the flood caused more than $23 million damage.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.