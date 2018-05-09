Water levels tumble, but could take weeks to return to normal

Water levels are gradually going down across New Brunswick, but it could take months before life for residents returns to normal.

"The damage is going to be widespread, there's going to be a lot of it," said Geoffrey Downey, spokesperson for the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization.

"Maybe your home wasn't flooded out that badly but whatever might be in the water has created potential health issues that you have to address as well."

Meanwhile, unprecedented water levels that demolished homes and displaced more than 1,100 residents will remain above flood stage over the next few days.

The Grand Lake area, one of the hardest hit, is expected to remain almost a metre above flood stage into the weekend.

As the water recedes, emergency officials across the province are still cautioning residents against returning home, driving through closed roads or visiting once-flooded areas until the all-clear is given.

Information provided by the provincial government. (Maria Burgos/CBC)

"Just because the water is down or maybe in some cases gone, it doesn't mean things are normal yet," he said.

Officials say the worst of the flooding appears to be over, but safety hazards are numerous in affected areas. Those hazards include structurally unsound buildings or roads and contaminated water.

Residents forced to leave

On Tuesday, EMO officials said health and safety inspection teams will be deployed across the province to assess damage and determine what repairs are required for residents to return home. He said teams are already working in northwestern New Brunswick, where floodwaters have receded.

As of Wednesday, 1,417 people have registered with the Red Cross. Of that group, 230 people are staying in shelters at the University of New Brunswick's Fredericton and Saint John campuses.

Alert Ready, the national emergency system that already sends alerts to television and radio, will soon be sending them to mobile phones too. 1:46

Meanwhile, an Alert Ready, a national public alert system, is going to be tested Wednesday at 6:55 p.m. AT, the province said. The system now includes wireless devices.

Road closures still in place

More than 150 provincial roads, bridges and culverts remain affected by flooding Tuesday, with about 85 closed or partially closed roads. That includes the Trans-Canada Highway between Moncton and Fredericton.

Debris from destroyed or heavily damaged cottages was thrown ashore by waves at the longtime summer community at Robertson's Point, near Jemseg. (Submitted)

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said there's significant debris on the highway. Route 2 is expected to reopen with one lane in each direction, but no firm date has been set.

"A lot of these roads have been submerged for a while and it's going to take the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure staff a bit of time to examine," he said.

CBC drone footage of Grand Bay-Westfield this week. 0:44

"Who knows … what that much water has done to soil saturation?"

EMO officials also continue to warn residents that floodwaters could be "heavily contaminated' with sewage and pose health risks. Many sewage systems have been compromised by the flooding.