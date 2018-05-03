Rainfall, warm temperatures bring risk of 'record-setting water levels'

A combination of rain and rising temperatures means southern parts of the province are still at risk of record-setting water levels.

"The hotter it is, the faster the snow is going to melt," said Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson for New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organzation.

While Environment Canada ended its special weather statement overnight, that saw rain across the province, some areas had record-breaking temperatures.

Downey said St. Stephen, a town west of Saint John, saw temperatures hit 29 C, breaking an old record of 28.5 C.

He said emergency officials continue to urge anyone in communities such as Grand Lake, Jemseg, Gagetown, Hampstead, Belleisle, Oak Point, Grand Bay-Westfield, Quispamsis and Saint John to be on high alert.

"They're still in for significantly more water in the river," he said.

"We're potentially looking at a new situation for everyone, we can't just base it on a previous year."

Flood forecasts suggest the river will continue to rise this week in those areas, and officials are urging residents to consider leaving before they need to be rescued. On Tuesday evening, the City of Saint John issued a voluntary evacuation notice affecting nearly 2,000 people.

The province's emergency measures organization will meet again at 9 a.m. on Thursday to discuss flood plans.

A playground is under water near Douglas Harbour in the Grand Lake area on Wednesday. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

On Wednesday afternoon, Premier Brian Gallant warned the public that water levels in the southern reaches of the St. John River are expected to surpass flood levels of 1973, making this the worst flood in the past 82 years. The New Brunswick premier advised New Brunswickers to "plan for the worst."

Gallant said river levels south of Fredericton have exceeded or will soon pass water levels from 2008 and potentially of 1973.

Water levels in the south

Levels in the Saint John region reached 5.11 metres on Wednesday and they're expected to hit 5.4 metres on Thursday and 5.7 metres Friday. The highest mark on record for the region is 5.31 metres in 1973.

The record upriver in Oak Point, also from 1973, is 5.74 metres. The river is expected to rise to 5.8 metres Thursday and six metres by Friday.

With flood levels rising along the St. John River, Ken Cormier's house, pictured, was its own private island. Fortunately, he said, his truck was up to the journey. (Alex Vietinghoff / CBC)

Maugerville is projected to match its all-time level of 7.11 metres before the weekend, and the Sheffield level has already passed the record mark of 6.45 metres and will rise to seven metres by Friday.

"We expect everyone to exercise caution and good judgement," Downey said.

"It's easier for everyone if they evacuate in daylight, on dry roads and not be in a position where they're calling emergency responders in the middle of the night because they find themselves trapped."

Rob Dekany takes people back and forth from the island to the mainland on his boat ... free of charge. 0:51

Water levels in the capital city remain stable at about 1.7 metres above flood stage, but the water has yet to recede from city streets. Fredericton hovered around 8.2 metres Wednesday, and it's supposed to dip and hold at 8.1 metres until the weekend.

"The situation will persist for several days," said Greg MacCallum, director of the provincial Emergency Measures Organization.

Kevin Beaupre estimates he'll need 600 sandbags to protect his home in Rothesay from flooding. (CBC)

But water levels could reduce by almost a metre come Monday and parts of northern New Brunswick have already seen some relief.

Red Cross officials said Wednesday afternoon that 260 people from 100 homes across the province had received assistance. But evacuations, particularly in the Maugerville area, are continuing.

As of Wednesday, NB Power reported 176 customers had their services disconnected due to flooding.

Meanwhile, more than 100 provincially maintained roads, bridges and culverts are still affected by flooding. More road closures are expected as the flooding continues in the southern part of the province.

Here's how downtown Fredericton looked like on Wednesday. 0:59

"The tricky part is if we end up in unprecedented territory, we don't know how many more at this point," said Downey.

On Wednesday, Gallant also said the province launched a disaster financial assistance program.

The program will aid individuals, small businesses and municipalities that suffered property damage as a result of flooding.

Information and projections provided by the Province of New Brunswick. (Maria Burgos/CBC)

In Ottawa, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan told reporters the Armed Forces will respond to requests for help.

"But more importantly, it's not that we wait for a request, we actually monitor the situation. So we … have things ready if we're ever needed," he said.

Gallant said the province would not immediately seek military assistance.