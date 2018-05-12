Fugitive hot tub spurs shenanigans in Saint John

A hot tub floating up to your door probably sounds like a dream to New Brunswickers worn out from two weeks of severe flooding.

That's what happened Wednesday on Ragged Point Road, a severely flooded area of Millidgeville in Saint John.

Paul Crowdis's dad called his son to say he'd made an unusual discovery on his waterfront.

"Dad called me up and said, 'You wouldn't believe what washed up on the beach today,'" Crowdis said.

The washed-out stretch of Ragged Point Road, in the Millidgeville area of Saint John, where the hot tub came ashore. (Julia Wright / CBC)

It was a red hot tub — in seemingly good shape, with no dents or damage, lid still securely fastened.

The joyriding Jacuzzi even landed in the perfect spot, right at the bottom of the stairs leading down to the beach.

"You could literally walk down the stairs and step into the hot tub," Crowdis said. "That's not normally something we see coming down the river."

He joked that his first thought was "fantastic, now we have a hot tub."

'Who wouldn't want a hot tub?'

All jokes aside, Crowdis said he and his friend Colin Friars started looking for the runaway tub's rightful owner, while having "a little bit of fun along the way."

That night, they wrote a Facebook post imagining the owner as a tired, flooded-out mom who needed to get the hot tub back in time for a relaxing Mother's Day soak.

"Mom deserves her hot tub back so that she can once again soak off the Mother's Day stress in water jet and bubbly heaven," Crowdis wrote.

"I also put a deadline on it that if we didn't find the owner before Mother's Day, we were going to keep it and hook it up," Crowdis said. "Anyone who would comment on the Facebook post would get a pass. Obviously, we were just joking."

In a province badly in need of a laugh, the post rapidly racked up more than 1,000 shares.

"Pretty much all that we see are stories about the destruction and loss, so this was a fun little story that people could get into," Crowdis said.

"Because, I mean, who wouldn't want a hot tub to wash up on their beach?"

Not the only runaway tub

Crowdis and Friars made a Facebook page for the hot tub called NB Flood Tub.

They've "made a lot of jokes with everybody that we're going to have a Mother's Day Hot Tub Bash, and anyone who comments will get a ticket to the Hot Tub Bash," Crowdis said. "That's been a lot of fun."

A lot of people "want to know if we're auctioning the hot tub, a lot of people say they want to come and pick it up right now."

Friars, pictured, said he hopes the owners come get it 'after I use it.' (Submitted by Paul Crowdis)

"I think pretty much everyone knows that we're just having a little bit of fun."

People have responded from as far away as Saskatoon, New York, Oregon and California.

A number of New Brunswick homeowners also messaged the duo searching for their own fugitive hot tubs.

"I heard this morning from a man up in Sheffield," Crowdis said. "If anyone sees another hot tub that looks the same as the one we have, we're still looking for one for this gentleman."

"If you see another hot tub floating in the St. John River, it could be the twin to this one," said Friars. "I didn't tell Paul this, but we're gonna hook pontoons up to this one and go float around looking for debris."

Tracking down the owners

Ultimately, they didn't have to look far to crack the case.

Neighbours about half a dozen houses up the road confirmed the hot tub was theirs.

"It didn't travel very far," Crowdis said. "Not that I don't want them to get their hot tub back, but I kind of wished it had made it all the way from Sheffield."

We wanted to turn this horrible thing that has happened to everyone around here into a bit of a smile for someone, hopefully. - Colin Friars, hot tub dude

Friars said he hopes they wait to reclaim it until "after I use it."

"We've gotta get it filled up and get the hot water running so that we can get into it in an hour or two."

Hot tub shenanigans aside, "I'm sure they'll be more than happy to get it back and get it hooked up," Crowdis said. "Who knows, maybe this Mother's Day they'll be happy to enjoy it."

The saga is a reminder to New Brunswickers that one person's flood debris is another person's lost possession. 'Everybody wants to see people get their stuff back,' Friars said. (Julia Wright / CBC)

'Bit of a smile for someone'

The saga is a reminder to New Brunswickers that one person's flood debris is another person's lost possession.

"Everybody wants to see people get their stuff back," Friars said.

"I think it's important to try and return these items to people," Crowdis said. "If anyone finds anything of value that has been relocated by the flood to somewhere else, it is possible to get it back to who owns it."

Floodwaters — and objects, both large and small, that have been floating in them — can pose a health risk.

But if something of value washes up, Friars said, the hot tub proves it can be worth the effort to try to track down the owner.

"We wanted to turn this horrible thing that has happened to everyone around here into a bit of a smile for someone, hopefully."





