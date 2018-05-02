Saint John, Quispamsis preparing for major flooding as water levels rise

Communities in the Saint John and Quispamsis area are preparing for massive flooding as water levels along the St. John River are already surpassing the forecasted amounts.

The Emergency Measures Organization forecasted on Tuesday a river level of 5.1 metres for Saint John/Quispamsis for Wednesday.

But levels have already reached 5.18 metres, according to Environment Canada.

Flood level for the region is 4.2 metres and levels are forecast to reach 5.5 metres by Thursday morning.

The Saint John Emergency Measures Organization is warning levels could hit 6.6 metres by Sunday.

The flooding could be the worst the city has seen in at least a decade.

Voluntary evacuations

Saint John EMO issued a voluntary evacuation of three areas on Tuesday evening.

Anyone living past the Randolph Bridge in Randolph

Anyone living in the Westfield Road area between Gault Road and the eastern end of Mellinger Crescent

Anyone living on Ragged Point Road past St. Francois De Sales Church

Several roads in the Saint John area have been closed due to flooding.

For a complete list of road closures visit CBC NB's updated list here.