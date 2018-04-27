St. John River hits flood stage in Fredericton

St. John River water levels have surpassed flood stage in Fredericton Friday morning.

According to data from Environment Canada, water levels are just under 7.2 metres in the capital city.

The flood level is 6.5 metres.

Rising water levels have already flooded some parking lots in the city's downtown and the city is warning residents that the river is expected to rise to 8 metres by Sunday.

The 2008 flood rose water levels to 8.3 metres.

"Significant flooding is expected to occur and the City of Fredericton Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) is actively monitoring the situation," said Wayne Tallon, the City's EMO Director, in a statement released on the city's website.



"Now is the time to get prepared if you live in an area of the City that has experienced flooding in the past."

Flood maps released by the city indicate that flood levels of 8 metres could lead to the closures of on and off ramps to the Westmorland Street Bridge on both sides of the river.

Numerous side streets in low lying areas could also be impacted.

The weather outlook for Fredericton over the next few days shows the trend of warmer than normal temperatures continuing and there is rain in the forecast.

More to come.