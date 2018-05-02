New 4-letter words in water-wary north: snow, rain

Snow that was welcomed when it fell in the winter has become a four-letter word this spring in northern New Brunswick, according to Ken McGee of the Emergency Measures Organization.

There's still a lot of snowpack up in the hills, so there's a lot of water to come down. - Ken McGee, EMO

McGee, the emergency management co-ordinator in Restigouche and Chaleur, said there is still a lot of snow to melt.

"We've had a lot more snow this year," McGee said of the area, where the winter economy and recreation are strongly linked to snow.

"There's still a lot of snowpack up in the hills, so there's a lot of water to come down."

Water levels in the northeast are receding and life for people who live along Middle River and Tetagouche River will soon be back to normal, McGee told Information Morning Moncton.

He said Pierre and Therese Theriault and their neighbour Maurice Doucet have become "like family" and being able to drive up to the door of their home outside Bathurst on Tuesday meant a lot.

Although water levels have receded on Middle River, and Matilda Street has re-emerged, the area remains closed to all but local residents. (Submitted by Ken McGee)

"It means that Matilda Street is no longer Matilda River, I'm pleased to say," McGee said. "If they wish to get in or out of their house and their homes to get into town to get much needed groceries and items, they need they can certainly do so."

McGee said the 400-metre ice jam that forced the river onto the residential street is now slowly moving down Middle River.

"It's no longer presenting a threat to them at this time and it was like Old Home Week going to their house yesterday and being able to give them the good news that they were able to get out of their homes."

The Department of Transportation will conduct an inspection to determine how much damage was done when the ice jam on Middle River forced water onto Matilda Street, outside Bathurst. (Submitted by Ken McGee)

Matilda Street remains closed to everyone but residents.

"There was still a little bit of water on the road yesterday and we don't want wakes or anything like that causing any issues for them but I'm sure that issue will resolve very soon."

McGee expects the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will conduct an inspection of Matilda Street on Wednesday.

"There is significant damage to the road structure. Not as bad as it was back in 2015 but there's still some damage to the road structure on the edges of the road."

Tetagouche River also dropping

Meanwhile, Elliot Lane in North Tetagouche, about ​15 kilometres northwest of Bathurst, remains closed to all but local residents.

McGee said water levels on the Tetagouche River are receding but the damage caused by the force of the ice is significant.

"It's like devastation down there as far as the forest goes … power is still off, there's some power poles that are down there, and we're keeping that road closed too."

The force of the ice on the Tetagouche River took power poles and many trees down along Elliot Lane in North Tetagouche, about 15 kilometres northwest of Bathurst. (Submitted by Ken McGee)

McGee said homeowners can return to their homes.

Swollen levels in Eel River have also receded and concerns about the high tide on Wednesday morning have passed.

Environment Canada warns of heavy rain

McGee said the other four-letter word right now is rain.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of the province, warning of significant rain Wednesday night.

"The heaviest totals [are] expected to occur along a swath from the northwestern corner of the province through central and southeastern New Brunswick," according to the statement.

"General amounts are forecast to reach 10 to 20 mm by morning, but the potential exists for localized higher totals in downpours."

People living along the North Tetagouche River had to be rescued on Saturday by emergency crews. There is still a lot of snowpack in northern New Brunswick. (Submitted by Ken McGee)

McGee said with the melting snow and rain on the way, residents should continue to monitor Eel River, Tetagouche River and Middle River closely.

"Just keep a good eye on the conditions around them because Mother Nature being what it is — things can change but things are certainly looking better," he said.

"We're hoping for the best."