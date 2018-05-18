As floodwaters fill basement, mother makes arduous journey to give birth

Kathrin Wiede and James Pearson will have a constant reminder of the flood of 2018.

Their 11-day-old son, Logan Pearson.

Logan was born May 7 — the day floodwaters peaked at the couple's home in Cambridge-Narrows, a village on Washademoak Lake, about 70 kilometres east of Fredericton.

The couple originally planned to have a home birth using a midwife.

But with waters rushing into their basement, and with no plumbing or power, they got out. Logan was born in a hospital after Wiede was induced into labour.

Logan Pearson is just 11 days old, born during the 2018 flood. (Catherine Harrop/CBC )

At that point, she was 12 days overdue, and the quickest route to the Fredericton hospital, the Trans-Canada Highway, was closed.

"So it took us three hours to get to the hospital," she said.

"It was good that we got induced, because you don't want to be in labour and drive three hours to the hospital."

This isn't the first time Mother Nature has caused havoc for the couple.

Their eldest daughter, Zoe, was born during a blizzard, which also closed down the highway.

Will the couple wait for another natural disaster to have a third child?

"No. We are done having children," Wiede said.

'You just have to do it'

The couple's eldest daughter, Zoe, left, was born during a blizzard. (Catherine Harrop/CBC )

The family is now staying with friends but hopes to get back into their home next week after an electrician comes in to do necessary repairs.

Asked how they're handling the stress, Pearson said life goes on.

"You just have to fix it. You can't sit around and cry. No one's gonna say I'll get it for you.'"

"You just have to do it."

Still, not being able to bring their new addition home to his room has been hard, he said.

"You're just kind of shaking your head that you've got a room ready for him and he can't go home to it," Pearson said.