5 days after Moncton homicide, public knows little about victim

Police say they will not provide the public with any new information about the death of a woman they say was murdered Friday in Moncton and whose identity they don't want reported.

Rejean Gautreau, 38, of Moncton has been charged with second-degree murder of the woman, who was in her 30s.

RCMP told CBC News they found her body on Sunday.

The Crown asked a judge for a ban on reporting the identity of the woman — an uncommon move in a murder case.

Police requested the ban and said it is to allow them time to inform family members of the victim's death.

"That would be a process that's still ongoing at this time," said Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, spokesperson for New Brunswick RCMP.

Codiac RCMP remain on scene at apartment building the unit block of Fleet St in Moncton this morning. Large police presence there since late afternoon yesterday. Details are expected later. <a href="https://t.co/kXQNPE2MRS">pic.twitter.com/kXQNPE2MRS</a> —@wadeperry1969

"Once that's done, our members would go before the court and would advise the judge at that time."

According to court documents, Gautreau and the woman were a couple, and the case has been labelled one of alleged domestic violence.

The woman died last Friday, April 6, at a home on Fleet St.

Gautreau was arrested Sunday and was remanded until his next court appearance on April 23 at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation by the RCMP major crime unit is continuing.