5 men are arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking linked to Hells Angels

Five people have been arrested in northern New Brunswick after an RCMP investigation into drug trafficking linked to the Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle club.

Four Allardville men, 40, 45, 55 and 58, and a 43-year-old Évangéline man will appear in Bathurst Provincial Court on Wednesday.

None of the men's names have been released by the RCMP.

According to an RCMP news release, the investigation into cocaine trafficking on the Acadian Peninsula and in Restigouche, Madawaska and Victoria counties began in November 2016.

The RCMP said the men are not members of the Hells Angels, but police believe the men are linked to outlaw motorcycle gangs in New Brunswick and Quebec.

"Outlaw motorcycle groups are a priority for the RCMP," said Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh in a statement. "We continue to monitor outlaw motorcycle gangs' interest in expanding any operation and their criminal activity."

The RCMP was assisted in their investigation by the Edmundston Police Force and also shared information with the Quebec provincial police, who were also pursuing a separate investigation.

RCMP say more arrests are expected.