The clouds parted and sunny skies greeted the annual Fisherman's Powwow in Miramichi on Sunday.

Unlike most powwows celebrated in the province, the Fisherman's Powwow isn't organized by a specific First Nation but by the Assembly of First Nations.

Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Roger Augustine was happy to see so such a good turnout for the event.

"The gathering of all cultures is extraordinary...we're really, really pleased with the results here today," said Augustine.

While the weather was touch and go, as soon as the procession of fishing boats came into the harbour the clouds lifted and the sun began to shine.

"When the sun comes out like this, everybody takes the credit right. Some of my friends...they say 'because we prayed hard and we danced hard this is the result,'" said Augustine.

Tense relationships in the past

The powwow was preceded by a procession of fishing boats entering Miramichi harbour. (Radio-Canada)

This powwow was created to bring together Indigenous and non-Indigenous fishermen, who've had a sometimes rocky relationship in the past.

In September of 1999, a Supreme Court issued a ruling in the now infamous Marshall case stating that Donald Marshall, from the Membertou First Nation, could fish eels out of season.

The ruling was interpreted by Indigenous fishermen in Esgenoôpetitj as stating Indigenous fisherman could fish lobster out of season as well.

This sparked ongoing confrontations between Indigenous and non-Indigenous fisherman over fishing rights.

That was over 17 years ago. Augustine says many of the leaders were too young to remember those tension-filled days.

"Now there's a lot of young leadership, young people now don't remember those days," said Augustine.

"First Nation's people are all about forgiveness. We're all about the spirit of peace and friendship."

Canada 150

The powwow was held a day after Canada 150. (Radio-Canada)

The powwow came on the heels of Canada 150 celebrations.

Augustine said this may have contributed to the turnout.

"They've always been interested...but this year the celebration of 150 is bringing a lot of folks in," said Augustine

The Canada 150 celebrations were controversial in many circles, including among many Indigenous people who felt the day was a celebration of colonialism.

Augustine himself wasn't sure at first whether he would celebrate Canada's 150th birthday. He eventually decided to because he wants to look to the future.

"You can't [on] one hand say 'I believe in the spirit of peace and friendship' and then at the same time [try] to entice people to continue remembering what happened in the past."

"The past is past, we're looking ahead."