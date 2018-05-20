6 fisheries closed after 2 right whales spotted in Gulf of St. Lawrence

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has closed several fisheries due to the presence of at least two North Atlantic right whales spotted in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

In a tweet, Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc said two North Atlantic right whales were spotted off the coast of New Brunswick.

The closures will take effect on May 22 at 4 p.m. ​and all gear is expected to be removed from the water at that time.

The closures impact the following areas, which are located east of parts of New Brunswick and Quebec:

GW38.

GW39.

GW40.

GX38.

GX39.

GX40.

The closure will take effect May 22, at 4 p.m. in the red areas. All gear is expected to be out of the water at that time. (Department of Fisheries and Oceans)

The department said the closure will remain in effect until further notice.

The closures are for the following fisheries: snow crab, toad crab, rock crab, lobster and whelk. The closures will also apply to winter flounder and Atlantic halibut, except where gear is not left unattended.

At least 18 North Atlantic right whales have been found dead since last year.

The species is considered endangered and the population is estimated to be under 500.