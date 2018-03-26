The angling parties that will each get to fish one of 20 prime stretches of the Miramichi and Restigouche river systems this year were announced Monday.

The first name drawn was Troy Jewett of Grafton, whose angling party will fish on the Charlies Rock stretch of the Miramichi River.

Of the 602 applications put into the 2018 regular Crown reserve angling draw, 416 were successful.

Those picked have until April 20 to buy their Crown reserve angling licences. Crown reserve stretches that are not paid for by that date will become available to other anglers through a reservation process.